VICTORY: Organizers announce they’re abandoning “Drag Queen Story Hour” in Houston after MassResistance exposé.

MassResistance parents had revealed that event included a convicted child molester. “And we’re far from done investigating this,” they say.

Organizers publish article trying to explain.

March 22, 2019

Just about everyone believed that stopping the “Drag Queen Story Hour” in Houston would be politically impossible. It had aggressive support from the Mayor and other prominent politicians, as well as the library officials.

But Houston MassResistance ignored that message. They dived right into the battle – protesting outside the library and confronting the politicians at City Hall.

Last week, Houston MassResistance revealed that one of the “Drag Queens” was a convicted child molester. That was followed by a firestorm of media coverage largely slamming the City of Houston. And we made it clear we’re preparing to reveal even more.

Organizers announce they’re stopping the program!

Finally, the Drag Queen organizers announced they’ve had enough and are halting the program! On Tuesday, March 19, the two outside organizers of the event published an article in Houstonia magazine announcing that they were “stepping aside” and discontinuing Drag Queen Story Hour.

In a sense, at this point they had no choice. We suspect the political establishment actually made this call. The outrage over a sex offender being in the room with children, as well as the whole concept of mingling homosexual Drag Queens with small children, had become widespread and probably overwhelming. We can just imagine the flood of phone calls and emails the Houston Library and city offices must have received.

A dishonest and misleading article

The Houstonia magazine article very likely made things even worse. In true left-wing style, the organizers attempted to portray themselves and the Drag Queens as the actual victims! They claimed that the Drag Queens care only about “literacy and acceptance” and were unfairly maligned by bigoted parents. But it also brings up even more disturbing questions. Some examples:

The authors say that last October, “we gave the HPL [Library] legal department a comprehensive list of every guest performer, every book read, and every song sung.” The library has admitted it neglected to do background checks. But if such a list exists, why is the library claiming in answer to our Freedom of Information Request that there is no such list?

The authors refer to the Drag Queens as “she” even though they are men. They complain that one of the cross-dressing Drag Queens who has a beard was unfairly attacked by the public. But most normal people can see that compounding the women’s dress and makeup with a male beard is done purposely to seriously confuse children (so they will be desensitized to this perverted ideology – and eventually come to accept it). So it’s not surprising people were reacting in horror. (We doubt there were really “death threats” as the authors claim.)



They admit that “temporarily” moving the Drag Queen Story Hour to the “gay” church in February was simply a tactic to defuse the public opposition. It was still being sponsored and promoted by the Houston Public Library.

They claim that if they continued with the event, they would be “putting our friends, our families, [and] our children in danger.” In fact, they are the ones who have conducted a vile social media campaign attacking, doxing, and threatening some of the MassResistance parents. And they are the ones who exposed little children to a convicted sex offender.

They end the article by saying, “We want to serve the LGBT+ community, and we will. We will just have to do it another way.” In other words, that’s their true purpose. The “literacy” argument has always been a sham. It was all about promoting LGBTQ ideology.

What they’re not saying

We believe that another big reason they’ve decided to discontinue the Houston Drag Queen Story Hour is that there’s even more to reveal about that sordid event.

Many of these Drag Queens are profane “adult entertainers” by profession and appear to lead dysfunctional lives consumed by unhealthy sex practices. They are not ashamed of it; they include it in their social media, videos, advertisements, etc. But they want it ignored when they’re part of Drag Queen Story Hour. Are these the kinds of people public officials should be choosing to read to children in a library? These men are not good “role models” for anyone.

Their reaction to our exposing the registered sex offender is particularly frightening. According to court documents, this man was convicted of performing oral sex on an 8-year-old boy, and then having the boy perform oral sex on him. The Drag Queen organizers have not shown any anguish over this heinous act, but are only upset that exposing it ruined their program. This alone should be a big red flag.

The 163-page Drag Queen Story Time Exposé that Houston MassResistance made public last month includes some very graphic images, quotes, and descriptions from this group of Drag Queens.

But as we have said, there are hundreds of more pages of material we’ve put together that’s even more disturbing. And more is being uncovered about officials purposefully not following their own rules – and of the complicity of the politicians in this whole sordid affair.

A big victory

There is no question this is a big victory for our people. It’s probably the biggest defeat for Drag Queen Story Hour so far. This is the new age of pro-family activism!